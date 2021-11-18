See All Nurse Practitioners in Salem, OR
Jordan Biehle, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jordan Biehle, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Salem, OR. 

Jordan Biehle works at Acorn Dentistry for Kids - West Salem LLC in Salem, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Acorn Dentistry for Kids - West Salem LLC
    1049 Edgewater St Nw, Salem, OR 97304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 814-4400
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 18, 2021
    I was very apprehensive about seeing a new doctor due to previous bad experiences, but Dr. Biehle was amazing and really put me at ease. She asked great questions and I felt very comfortable talking to her about issues that I had not talked to other doctors about. I am finally excited about seeing my doctor and that makes me feel a lot better about my health.
    Vicki — Nov 18, 2021
    About Jordan Biehle, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982119848
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jordan Biehle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jordan Biehle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jordan Biehle works at Acorn Dentistry for Kids - West Salem LLC in Salem, OR. View the full address on Jordan Biehle’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Jordan Biehle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jordan Biehle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jordan Biehle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jordan Biehle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

