Overview

Jordan Barham is a Nurse Practitioner in West Columbia, SC. 

Jordan Barham works at Southeastern Neurology & Memory Clinic in West Columbia, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeastern Neurology & Memory Clinic
    146 E Hospital Dr Ste 120A, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 936-7076
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Jordan Barham

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083169940
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jordan Barham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jordan Barham works at Southeastern Neurology & Memory Clinic in West Columbia, SC. View the full address on Jordan Barham’s profile.

    Jordan Barham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jordan Barham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jordan Barham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jordan Barham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

