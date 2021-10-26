Jordan Attisha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jordan Attisha, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jordan Attisha, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Livonia, MI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 17800 Newburgh Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 464-9540
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jordan Attisha?
I’ve been a patient with Jordan since 2019 after struggling to find a PCP. I refer EVERYONE to her because she’s THAT amazing. She listens, understands, and she cares. Going to the doctors office since being her patient is far from being a chore, it’s more like catching up with a friend. She’s compassionate, motivated and goes above and beyond. Too bad there aren’t more stars to rate her even higher ??
About Jordan Attisha, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1578048138
Frequently Asked Questions
Jordan Attisha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jordan Attisha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jordan Attisha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jordan Attisha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jordan Attisha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jordan Attisha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.