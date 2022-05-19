Dr. Jordan Annis, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Annis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Annis, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jordan Annis, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Waukesha, WI.
Locations
Dental Care of Waukesha701 E Sunset Dr, Waukesha, WI 53189 Directions (262) 218-8010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday11:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been going here for about a month now and gotta say, the service is great! Everyone is nice and welcoming! Completely recommend to anyone who is looking for an awesome dentist!
About Dr. Jordan Annis, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1548873292
