Dr. Joo Kim, OD
Overview
Dr. Joo Kim, OD is an Optometrist in Woodbridge, VA.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Vision Center 30-185214000 Worth Ave, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (703) 497-2777
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joo Kim, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1376664748
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
