Dr. Jonna Barta, PHD

Clinical Psychology
Accepting new patients
Dr. Jonna Barta, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. Barta works at Jonna Lee Barta, Ph.D. in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jonna Lee Barta, Ph.D.
    8117 Preston Rd Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 706-9100
    • Aetna

    About Dr. Jonna Barta, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225055296
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

