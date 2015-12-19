Overview

Jonica Pagnucco, PA-C is a Neurology Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Jonica Pagnucco works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Southington, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.