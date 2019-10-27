Joni Tversky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Joni Tversky, RN
Overview
Joni Tversky, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Amarillo, TX.
Joni Tversky works at
Locations
Carexpress Summit1500 S Coulter St Ste 6, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 467-9777
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love Joni and all her staff, always a very short wait time even if you don't have an appointment. Highly recommend.
About Joni Tversky, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1548621758
Frequently Asked Questions
Joni Tversky accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joni Tversky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Joni Tversky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joni Tversky.
