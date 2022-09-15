Joni Reser, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joni Reser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joni Reser, CNP
Overview
Joni Reser, CNP is an Urology Specialist in Troy, OH.

Locations
Premier Health Urology at Upper Valley Medical Center3130 N County Rd, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsTuesday9:30am - 3:30pm
Premier Health Urology in Greenville742 Sweitzer St Ste 2, Greenville, OH 45331 DirectionsTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joni Reser?
My experience with Joni Reser was great as usual. She is always professional,caring and very good at her job. There is never any doubt in my mind that I am getting the very best medical care available. I feel very blessed to have her as my health care provider. Many thanks!
About Joni Reser, CNP
- Urology
- English
- 1487926283
Frequently Asked Questions
Joni Reser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joni Reser accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Joni Reser using Healthline FindCare.
Joni Reser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

116 patients have reviewed Joni Reser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joni Reser.
