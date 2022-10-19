See All Counselors in Wheeling, WV
Joni Blum, LPC

Counseling
4 (4)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Joni Blum, LPC is a Counselor in Wheeling, WV. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    815 Warden Run Rd, Wheeling, WV 26003 (304) 243-8437
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Oct 19, 2022
    Joni is always very sweet and understanding. She has a very positive disposition and makes me feel comfortable being honest and open in her office. She has made a tremendous difference in my life.
    — Oct 19, 2022
    About Joni Blum, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467781971
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joni Blum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Joni Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Joni Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joni Blum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joni Blum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joni Blum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.