Jonathon Blum, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Jonathon Blum, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Anchorage, AK. 

Jonathon Blum works at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, AK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Alaska Medical Center
    3200 Providence Dr, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 212-6900

Ratings & Reviews
Nov 23, 2020
Dr. Blum Is one of the most caring compassionate doctors around!!!! Him and Dr. Ghaly saved my life... They are both a blessing from God!!!! If you are lucky enough to see either then you will be in GREAT hands!!!!
John B. — Nov 23, 2020
About Jonathon Blum, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1558928580
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jonathon Blum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Jonathon Blum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jonathon Blum works at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Jonathon Blum’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Jonathon Blum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jonathon Blum.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jonathon Blum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jonathon Blum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

