Jonathan Wood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jonathan Wood, PA-C
Overview
Jonathan Wood, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fredericksburg, VA.
Jonathan Wood works at
Locations
Central Virginia Orthopedics & Sports Medicine501 Park Hill Dr, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 372-6737Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Our experience with Jonathan Wood PA was exceptional. He worked very closely with my daughter who tends to have some anxiety in doctors offices when she fractured her wrist. He did an amazing job speaking with her directly on a level she understood. He made sure she was comfortable and always knew what to expect next. We were seen promptly and always treated with kindness. He was not the closest choice to our home but came highly recommended and was well worth the drive. I will use him again and recommend him to others.
About Jonathan Wood, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1730292301
Education & Certifications
- Longwood University
