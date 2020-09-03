See All Family Doctors in Turnersville, NJ
Jonathan Shulman, FNP-C

Family Medicine
5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Jonathan Shulman, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. 

Jonathan Shulman works at Jefferson Health in Turnersville, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health
    1A Regulus Dr, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Cooper Care Alliance at Brace Road
    1210 Brace Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nashid EL — Sep 03, 2020
    About Jonathan Shulman, FNP-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1386051845
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jonathan Shulman, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jonathan Shulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jonathan Shulman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jonathan Shulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Jonathan Shulman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jonathan Shulman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jonathan Shulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jonathan Shulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

