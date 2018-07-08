Dr. Jonathan Ridenour, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ridenour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Ridenour, PSY.D
Dr. Jonathan Ridenour, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from George Fox University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital.
Clinical Associates of East Texas2010 Sybil Ln, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 536-8118
Wellspring Psych Svc - Jr4801 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 630-5788Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:30am - 5:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:00pm
- Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital
Dr. Ridenour has helped me over a period of several years. He is always kind, calm, and consistent in his approach. I have grown greatly since seeing him. My illness has become easier to deal with thanks to his help. I appreciate him very much and value greatly his expert advice.
- Clinical Psychology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1760703003
- LSU Health Science Center
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- George Fox University
- Baylor University
Dr. Ridenour has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ridenour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ridenour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridenour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridenour.
