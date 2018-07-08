Overview

Dr. Jonathan Ridenour, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from George Fox University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital.



Dr. Ridenour works at Clinical Associates of East Texas in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.