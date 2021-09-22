See All Physicians Assistants in Bryan, TX
Jonathan Ponder

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jonathan Ponder is a Physician Assistant in Bryan, TX. 

Jonathan Ponder works at Texas Brain and Spine Institute in Bryan, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Brain and Spine Institute
    8441 State Highway 47 Ste 4300, Bryan, TX 77807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Depressive Disorders
Injuries
Arthritis
Depressive Disorders
Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Splinting Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Jonathan Ponder

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1295129153
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS
Undergraduate School

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Frequently Asked Questions

Jonathan Ponder is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jonathan Ponder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jonathan Ponder has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Jonathan Ponder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jonathan Ponder works at Texas Brain and Spine Institute in Bryan, TX. View the full address on Jonathan Ponder’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Jonathan Ponder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jonathan Ponder.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jonathan Ponder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jonathan Ponder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

