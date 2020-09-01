Dr. Jonathan Newcomb, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newcomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Newcomb, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Newcomb, PHD is a Couples Counselor in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Couples Counseling, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Minnesota School Of Professional Psychology/ Argosy University.
Dr. Newcomb works at
Locations
-
1
Healing For Your Relationship11670 Fountains Dr Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 227-8846Monday11:00am - 8:00pmTuesday11:00am - 8:00pmWednesday11:00am - 8:00pmThursday11:00am - 8:00pmFriday2:00pm - 8:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Jon was a blessing to our marriage. We had been to several counselors over the 17 years of our marriage. Looking back, it seems we were only putting a Band-Aid on our problems. Jon was different. He helped me and my husband get down to the roots of our problems. I would recommend him to anyone. Thanks Jon for all you have done for us.
About Dr. Jonathan Newcomb, PHD
- Couples Counseling
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1215241146
Education & Certifications
- Generations Css
- Minnesota School Of Professional Psychology/ Argosy University
- Minnesota State University
