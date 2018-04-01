See All Psychologists in Melville, NY
Adolescent Psychology
Dr. Jonathan Kratter, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Melville, NY. 

They are accepting new patients.

  1. 1
    25 Melville Park Rd, Melville, NY 11747 (516) 435-6314

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Behavior Modification
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Family Counseling
Individual Therapy
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Pediatric Behavior Disorders
Pediatric Counseling
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychotherapy Services
Relaxation Therapy
Separation Anxiety
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management

Apr 01, 2018
Dr. Kratter was extremely helpful in helping my husband and me to understand much better the symptoms of ADHD, and how this was affecting our child, both at home and at school. He gave a lot of positive recommendations, and my son was feeling a lot better about himself.
Specialties
  Adolescent Psychology
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1558642884
