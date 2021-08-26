Dr. Jonathan Hill, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Hill, OD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Hill, OD is an Optometrist in Redding, CA.
They are accepting new patients.
Locations
- 1 909 Dana Dr Ste 2G, Redding, CA 96003 Directions (530) 223-2240
Ratings & Reviews
Wow, what a great doctor!! A wonderful, and actually relaxing, experience. He's really a nice guy! He got my prescription perfect. The exam was not rushed; it was thorough. The Dr. explained everything clearly and he listened to my questions and answered them. As a new patient, I was still out of the office in 45 min. I will go to this guy for my eyes from now on. I highly recommend Dr. Hill.
About Dr. Jonathan Hill, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1093879470
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
