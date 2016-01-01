Jonathan Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jonathan Harris, PA-C
Overview
Jonathan Harris, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Mesa, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 220 N Stapley Dr Ste B, Mesa, AZ 85203 Directions (480) 718-1290
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jonathan Harris?
About Jonathan Harris, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1598251142
Frequently Asked Questions
Jonathan Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jonathan Harris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jonathan Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jonathan Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jonathan Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.