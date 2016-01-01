See All Physicians Assistants in Phoenix, AZ
Jonathan Halley-Ibrahim, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Jonathan Halley-Ibrahim, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Jonathan Halley-Ibrahim, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Jonathan Halley-Ibrahim works at The CORE Institute in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Orthopedic Clinic Association Inc.
    9321 W Thomas Rd Ste 205, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 277-6211
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
    About Jonathan Halley-Ibrahim, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841691755
    Education & Certifications

    • A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Arizona State University, Tempe, Az
