Overview

Jonathan Halley-Ibrahim, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Jonathan Halley-Ibrahim works at The CORE Institute in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.