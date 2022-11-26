Dr. Jonathan Gross, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Gross, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Gross, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Gross works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Behavioral Health of North Florida3733 University Blvd W Ste 214, Jacksonville, FL 32217 Directions (904) 437-5176
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gross?
Neuropsych testing for my child. Great patient care and put my child at ease quickly. Was very helpful and made the whole experience as painless as it could be. I would recommend him to anyone. He went above and beyond.
About Dr. Jonathan Gross, PSY.D
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1174880959
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.