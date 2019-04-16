Dr. Jonathan Feeley, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feeley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Feeley, DC
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Feeley, DC is a Chiropractor in Edgewood, KY.
Dr. Feeley works at
Locations
Active Care Chiropractic3027 Dixie Hwy Ste 112, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 208-0904
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I been going to Dr. Feeley for about one year. Dr. Feeley is an excellent Chiropractor. He doesn't sell you all kinds of programs.
About Dr. Jonathan Feeley, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1952340309
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feeley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feeley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feeley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Feeley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feeley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feeley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feeley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.