Dr. Jonathan Falk, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Falk, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Farmington Hills, MI. They completed their fellowship with University College London
Dr. Falk works at
Locations
The Center for Treatment of Anxiety Disorders28592 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 301, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 626-8151
Private Practice999 Haynes St Ste 235, Birmingham, MI 48009 Directions (248) 794-3166
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Falk is an excellent listener and very compassionate. He has a wealth of knowledge and has many options available to recommend what is best for you and/or your family. Whenever new challenges arise, he is available and ready to listen. Whether it is a few consultations or periodic visits throughout the years. Dr. Falk is an excellent resource and always ready, willing, and able to provide help.
About Dr. Jonathan Falk, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- University College London
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
