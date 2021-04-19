Overview

Dr. Jonathan Falk, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Farmington Hills, MI. They completed their fellowship with University College London



Dr. Falk works at The Center for Treatment of Anxiety Disorders in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Birmingham, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.