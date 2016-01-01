Jonathan Dobkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jonathan Dobkowski
Overview
Jonathan Dobkowski is an Adolescent Psychologist in Miami Beach, FL.
Jonathan Dobkowski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Building Blocks Therapy 18 Inc960 Arthur Godfrey Rd Ste 116, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (347) 693-4975
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jonathan Dobkowski?
About Jonathan Dobkowski
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1366889404
Frequently Asked Questions
Jonathan Dobkowski works at
Jonathan Dobkowski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jonathan Dobkowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jonathan Dobkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jonathan Dobkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.