Dr. Canick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Canick, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Canick, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in San Francisco, CA.
Dr. Canick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ricki Pollycove M.d.2100 Webster St Ste 320, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 600-1491
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Canick?
About Dr. Jonathan Canick, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1720162944
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canick accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canick works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Canick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.