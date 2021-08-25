Jonathan Alpert is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jonathan Alpert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jonathan Alpert
Overview
Jonathan Alpert is a Counselor in Washington, DC.
Locations
Siblo Counseling1320 19th St NW Ste 200, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 841-3458Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 1:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pm
- 2 135 S 19th St Ste 250, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (202) 841-3458
- 3 19 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001 Directions (212) 947-7111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
helpful!
About Jonathan Alpert
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Jonathan Alpert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jonathan Alpert accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jonathan Alpert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Jonathan Alpert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jonathan Alpert.
