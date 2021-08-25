See All Counselors in Washington, DC
Jonathan Alpert

Counseling
Overview

Jonathan Alpert is a Counselor in Washington, DC. 

Jonathan Alpert works at Siblo Counseling in Washington, DC with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Siblo Counseling
    1320 19th St NW Ste 200, Washington, DC 20036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 841-3458
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    135 S 19th St Ste 250, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 841-3458
    19 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 947-7111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Counseling Services
Life Coaching
Marital Counseling
Treatment frequency



Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
    Aetna

    • Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 25, 2021
    helpful!
    jess — Aug 25, 2021
    About Jonathan Alpert

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1487705596
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jonathan Alpert is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jonathan Alpert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jonathan Alpert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jonathan Alpert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Jonathan Alpert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jonathan Alpert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jonathan Alpert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jonathan Alpert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

