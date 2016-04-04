See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Santa Fe, NM
Dr. Jonas Dom Skardis, DOM

Pain Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jonas Dom Skardis, DOM is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. 

Dr. Dom Skardis works at NEW MEXICO PAIN MANAGEMENT in Santa Fe, NM. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New Mexico Pain Management LLC
    New Mexico Pain Management LLC
460 Saint Michaels Dr Ste 200, Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 988-5551

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Jonas Dom Skardis, DOM

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1851432835
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jonas Dom Skardis, DOM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dom Skardis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dom Skardis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dom Skardis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dom Skardis works at NEW MEXICO PAIN MANAGEMENT in Santa Fe, NM. View the full address on Dr. Dom Skardis’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dom Skardis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dom Skardis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dom Skardis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dom Skardis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

