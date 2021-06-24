Dr. Jon Schweitzer, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schweitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Schweitzer, DC
Overview
Dr. Jon Schweitzer, DC is a Chiropractor in Fort Worth, TX.
Dr. Schweitzer works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Health Centers6800 Manhattan Blvd Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76120 Directions (817) 451-7979
-
2
Mark Garza M.d. Pllc209 Saint Louis Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 953-3458
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schweitzer?
Went to see Dr. Schweitzer for back and hip pain. He and his office were very helpful in explaining what was wrong and what I needed to do correct my issue. They helped me become pain free
About Dr. Jon Schweitzer, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1639230261
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schweitzer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schweitzer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schweitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schweitzer works at
Dr. Schweitzer speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schweitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schweitzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schweitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schweitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.