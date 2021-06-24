See All Chiropractors in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Jon Schweitzer, DC

Chiropractic
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jon Schweitzer, DC is a Chiropractor in Fort Worth, TX. 

Dr. Schweitzer works at Texas Health Centers in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Health Centers
    6800 Manhattan Blvd Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 451-7979
    Mark Garza M.d. Pllc
    209 Saint Louis Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 953-3458

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare
    Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 24, 2021
    Went to see Dr. Schweitzer for back and hip pain. He and his office were very helpful in explaining what was wrong and what I needed to do correct my issue. They helped me become pain free
    Jun 24, 2021
    About Dr. Jon Schweitzer, DC

    Chiropractic
    English, Spanish
    1639230261
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Schweitzer, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schweitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schweitzer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schweitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schweitzer works at Texas Health Centers in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Schweitzer’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schweitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schweitzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schweitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schweitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

