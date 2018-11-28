Dr. Girvetz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jon Girvetz, PHD
Dr. Jon Girvetz, PHD is a Psychologist in Santa Cruz, CA.
Behavioral Health Care Inc.550 Water St Ste F3, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Directions (831) 425-0272
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Girvetz formed a bond with our son from the outset. We saw him on a recommendation for a family therapist then saw a connection between the two of them and it has worked out very well. Dr. Girvetz is importantly patient with our boy. He recognizes his strengths and is helping him meet his challenges with a new-found maturity (and with success). Our boy has opened up emotionally. He trusts the Dr. and we, as parents, have been invited in to sessions when appropriate, which has been helpful.
- Psychology
- English
- 1376674937
Dr. Girvetz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Girvetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Girvetz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girvetz.
