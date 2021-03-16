See All Counselors in Meridian, ID
Dr. Jon Ashton, PHD

Counseling
5 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jon Ashton, PHD is a Counselor in Meridian, ID. 

Dr. Ashton works at Live Well Psychiatry in Meridian, ID. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Epic Psychological Services Pllc
    2273 E Gala St Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 898-8999

Mar 16, 2021
Dr. Ashton has that special sauce we're all looking for in a therapist. He's got the prefect balance between clinical expertise and relatability mixed with genuine compassion and care. I've really appreciated the rapport he builds with patients- it creates a therapeutic environment in which he can give straight and direct feedback, while also being a cheerleader who wants to see my success as much as I do. He is intuitive and provides insightful education during sessions. Dr. Ashton has helped walk me through some significant life events, and any emotional skills I've gained could be traced back to the work he's helped me do. I couldn't imagine a better professional to have on my team!
Nycole — Mar 16, 2021
About Dr. Jon Ashton, PHD

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1336361336
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ashton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ashton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ashton works at Live Well Psychiatry in Meridian, ID. View the full address on Dr. Ashton’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

