Dr. Jon Ashton, PHD
Dr. Jon Ashton, PHD is a Counselor in Meridian, ID.
Epic Psychological Services Pllc2273 E Gala St Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 898-8999
Dr. Ashton has that special sauce we're all looking for in a therapist. He's got the prefect balance between clinical expertise and relatability mixed with genuine compassion and care. I've really appreciated the rapport he builds with patients- it creates a therapeutic environment in which he can give straight and direct feedback, while also being a cheerleader who wants to see my success as much as I do. He is intuitive and provides insightful education during sessions. Dr. Ashton has helped walk me through some significant life events, and any emotional skills I've gained could be traced back to the work he's helped me do. I couldn't imagine a better professional to have on my team!
- Counseling
- English
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashton.
