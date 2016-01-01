Overview

Jolynn Kekke, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Jolynn Kekke works at ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Appleton in Appleton, WI with other offices in Neenah, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.