Jolynn Gaither-Wilson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jolynn Gaither-Wilson, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jolynn Gaither-Wilson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Jolynn Gaither-Wilson works at
Locations
Kentucky Mental Health Care5115 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY 40214 Directions (502) 233-3030
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jolynn Gaither-Wilson, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588021877
Frequently Asked Questions
Jolynn Gaither-Wilson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jolynn Gaither-Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Jolynn Gaither-Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jolynn Gaither-Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jolynn Gaither-Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jolynn Gaither-Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.