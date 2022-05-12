See All Nurse Practitioners in Maywood, IL
Jolu John, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (6)
Overview

Jolu John, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Maywood, IL. 

Jolu John works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital
    2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 216-9000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 12, 2022
    Dr. John is a blessing! I suffered from acute pancreatitis in November 2021, and she took such good care of me, explained my condition and every detail I needed to know about it, treated me, and more importantly reassured me when I was terribly afraid. I will never go to any other GI provider other than her. I've never felt more cared for and supported by another provider. Go to her if you can! She is a true blessing to Loyola!
    — May 12, 2022
    About Jolu John, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1922469568
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jolu John has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jolu John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jolu John works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL. View the full address on Jolu John’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Jolu John. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jolu John.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jolu John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jolu John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

