Jolene Bolton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jolene Bolton
Overview
Jolene Bolton is a Psychologist in Federal Way, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 33600 6th Ave S Ste 108, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 661-2502
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jolene Bolton?
Dr Bolton is Caring, understandable, smart, and an amazing psychologist.
About Jolene Bolton
- Psychology
- English
- 1306990999
Frequently Asked Questions
Jolene Bolton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jolene Bolton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Jolene Bolton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jolene Bolton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jolene Bolton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jolene Bolton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.