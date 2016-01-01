Jolee Wiediger, CCC-SLP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jolee Wiediger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jolee Wiediger, CCC-SLP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jolee Wiediger, CCC-SLP is a Speech-Language Pathologist in Duluth, MN.
Jolee Wiediger works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center1600 Miller Trunk Hwy, Duluth, MN 55811 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jolee Wiediger?
About Jolee Wiediger, CCC-SLP
- Speech-Language Pathology
- English
- Female
- 1912932575
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Jolee Wiediger accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jolee Wiediger using Healthline FindCare.
Jolee Wiediger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jolee Wiediger works at
Jolee Wiediger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jolee Wiediger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jolee Wiediger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jolee Wiediger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.