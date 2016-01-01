See All Counselors in Wayne, NJ
Overview

Jolanta Szmuc, LPC is a Counselor in Wayne, NJ. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    450 Hamburg Tpke Ste 2, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 800-7123

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jolanta Szmuc, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English, Polish
    • 1730319294
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jolanta Szmuc, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jolanta Szmuc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jolanta Szmuc has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jolanta Szmuc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Jolanta Szmuc. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jolanta Szmuc.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jolanta Szmuc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jolanta Szmuc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

