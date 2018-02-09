Johnny Guinn, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Johnny Guinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Johnny Guinn, MS
Overview
Johnny Guinn, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Diego, CA.
Johnny Guinn works at
Locations
-
1
IMPETUS for Proactive Counseling2911 Adams Ave Ste 11, San Diego, CA 92116 Directions (619) 228-1715
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Johnny Guinn?
I enjoyed seeing John for couples therapy. He is good at listening and diffusing situations. His office is pretty and he has snacks...good snacks.
About Johnny Guinn, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1356409395
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Johnny Guinn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Johnny Guinn accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Johnny Guinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Johnny Guinn works at
9 patients have reviewed Johnny Guinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Johnny Guinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Johnny Guinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Johnny Guinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.