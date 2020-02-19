See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Johnnie Chandler, PA-C

Geriatric Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Johnnie Chandler, PA-C is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Johnnie Chandler works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates
    2704 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 19, 2020
    Love to see her. She is always very attentative and patient.
    Judy — Feb 19, 2020
    Photo: Johnnie Chandler, PA-C
    About Johnnie Chandler, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801105705
