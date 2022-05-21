Johnna Busa-Knepp, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Johnna Busa-Knepp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Johnna Busa-Knepp, PSY
Johnna Busa-Knepp, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Spring, TX. They completed their residency with James Madison University: Counseling and Student Development Center and Learning Strategies Clinic
Johnna Busa-Knepp, Licensed Clinical Psychologist6601 Cypresswood Dr Ste 201, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (832) 652-0354Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Johnna Busa-Knepp, Licensed Clinical Psychologist1600 Eureka Rd, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (832) 652-0354
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
Johnna is an excellent counselor! My daughter has been going to her for a few months and we have noticed positive changes in her behavior in and out of our home. Several people have told me she seems back to her normal, happy self. Johnna has built a relationship with my daughter and she clearly trusts her and enjoys going to see her. As a parent, Johnna is easy to talk to and very relatable. She understands the things parents deal with on a daily basis and I can absolutely see why my daughter trusts her! I never feel judged at all when talking to her and she is very experienced and knowledgeable. I’m so thankful we found her and she has been able to help my daughter so much with the things she’s been struggling with!
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1245405968
- James Madison University: Counseling and Student Development Center and Learning Strategies Clinic
- James Madison University Counseling & Student Development Center
- State University of New York at Binghamton
Johnna Busa-Knepp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Johnna Busa-Knepp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Johnna Busa-Knepp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
13 patients have reviewed Johnna Busa-Knepp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Johnna Busa-Knepp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Johnna Busa-Knepp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Johnna Busa-Knepp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.