Johnlyn Nettles, FNP is accepting new patients.
Johnlyn Nettles, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Johnlyn Nettles, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake City, SC.
Johnlyn Nettles works at
Locations
MUSC Health Primary Care - Lake City148 Sauls St Ste C, Lake City, SC 29560 Directions
MUSC Health Primary Care - Kingstree342 W Main St, Kingstree, SC 29556 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Johnlyn Nettles?
I moved here From San Diego, CA 2 months ago. I am a Retired US Marine and my insurance is TriCare Prime. I had to cal and google to find an office that would except my insurance. I found her yesterday and I couldn’t ask for a better NP, as well as the whole Office Staff. California could learn a Whole lot from this Office Gem of the South!!!!! See y’all next week for my Follow up Appointment. Jeff Johnson, GySgt USMC RET.
About Johnlyn Nettles, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1053875807
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Johnlyn Nettles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Johnlyn Nettles accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Johnlyn Nettles using Healthline FindCare.
Johnlyn Nettles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Johnlyn Nettles works at
Johnlyn Nettles has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Johnlyn Nettles.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Johnlyn Nettles can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.