See All Family Doctors in Lake City, SC
Johnlyn Nettles, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Johnlyn Nettles, FNP

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Johnlyn Nettles, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake City, SC. 

Johnlyn Nettles works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Lake City in Lake City, SC with other offices in Kingstree, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Primary Care - Lake City
    148 Sauls St Ste C, Lake City, SC 29560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health Primary Care - Kingstree
    342 W Main St, Kingstree, SC 29556 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Johnlyn Nettles?

    Nov 03, 2022
    I moved here From San Diego, CA 2 months ago. I am a Retired US Marine and my insurance is TriCare Prime. I had to cal and google to find an office that would except my insurance. I found her yesterday and I couldn’t ask for a better NP, as well as the whole Office Staff. California could learn a Whole lot from this Office Gem of the South!!!!! See y’all next week for my Follow up Appointment. Jeff Johnson, GySgt USMC RET.
    Jeff Johnson — Nov 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Johnlyn Nettles, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Johnlyn Nettles, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Johnlyn Nettles to family and friends

    Johnlyn Nettles' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Johnlyn Nettles

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Johnlyn Nettles, FNP.

    About Johnlyn Nettles, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1053875807
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Johnlyn Nettles, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Johnlyn Nettles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Johnlyn Nettles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Johnlyn Nettles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Johnlyn Nettles has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Johnlyn Nettles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Johnlyn Nettles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Johnlyn Nettles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.