Dr. Johneen Gilich, OD

Optometry
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Johneen Gilich, OD is an Optometrist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Optometry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.

Dr. Gilich works at Wal-mart Vision Center 30-1088 in Biloxi, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wal-mart Vision Center 30-1088
    2681 C T Switzer Sr Dr, Biloxi, MS 39531 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 967-7813
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Edgewater Eyecare
    2318 Pass Rd Ste 1, Biloxi, MS 39531 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 967-7813

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conjunctival Disorders
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes
Conjunctival Disorders
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Punctal Plug Insertion Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Avesis
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Davis Vision
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • March Vision Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 15, 2021
    I’ve been a patient for a few years and find Dr. Gilich and her staff very professional and approachable. I highly recommend her as she has treated me through cataract surgery and a retina repair. She is always pleasant and happy to answer my questions.
    About Dr. Johneen Gilich, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639258411
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Southern College of Optometry
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Methodist University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johneen Gilich, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gilich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gilich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gilich works at Wal-mart Vision Center 30-1088 in Biloxi, MS. View the full address on Dr. Gilich’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

