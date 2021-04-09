Johna Bott, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Johna Bott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Johna Bott, PA-C
Overview
Johna Bott, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Physician Assistant in New Albany, IN.
Johna Bott works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery2125 State St Ste 5, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 944-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
The staff was wonderful. The medical assistant was very friendly and helpful. Johna was friendly, listened to what I had to say and my concerns, she explained everything. She took her time and did not rush.
About Johna Bott, PA-C
- Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
- English
NPI: 1477865145
Johna Bott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Johna Bott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Johna Bott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Johna Bott works at
7 patients have reviewed Johna Bott. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Johna Bott.
