John Wilson, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

John Wilson, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Atlanta, GA. 

John Wilson works at Dr. John W. Wilson, Licensed Psychologist in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tele-Therapy Options (Video and Phone)
    2250 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 (404) 369-8384

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
    Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 17, 2017
    Dr. Wilson pretty much saved my life by being able to diagnose me with the correct condition. It was only my first appointment and my first time meeting Dr. Wilson. For years I had been wondering why I was experiencing chronic symptoms that weren't listed in my previous diagnosis by other therapists. He was so knowledgeable, that he was able to read between the lines of my symptoms and specify each one instead of generalizing them like other therapists tend to do. It all makes sense now.
    Oct 17, 2017
    About John Wilson, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730345612
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Emory University
    Undergraduate School
    • Lee University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    John Wilson, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if John Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    John Wilson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    John Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    John Wilson works at Dr. John W. Wilson, Licensed Psychologist in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on John Wilson’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed John Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with John Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with John Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with John Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

