John Wilson, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
John Wilson, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Atlanta, GA.
John Wilson works at
Locations
Tele-Therapy Options (Video and Phone)2250 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 369-8384
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilson pretty much saved my life by being able to diagnose me with the correct condition. It was only my first appointment and my first time meeting Dr. Wilson. For years I had been wondering why I was experiencing chronic symptoms that weren't listed in my previous diagnosis by other therapists. He was so knowledgeable, that he was able to read between the lines of my symptoms and specify each one instead of generalizing them like other therapists tend to do. It all makes sense now.
About John Wilson, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1730345612
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Lee University
