See All Clinical Psychologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. John Whitley III, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Whitley III, PHD

Clinical Psychology
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Whitley III, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Augusta, GA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Compare with other Clinical Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Christian Lemmon, PHD
Dr. Christian Lemmon, PHD
6 (9)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    2828 Hillcreek Dr, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 228-5006
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Whitley III?

    Photo: Dr. John Whitley III, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Whitley III, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Whitley III to family and friends

    Dr. Whitley III's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Whitley III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Whitley III, PHD.

    About Dr. John Whitley III, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184607483
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Whitley III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whitley III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitley III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitley III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitley III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Whitley III, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.