Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Wagner, PHD
Overview
Dr. John Wagner, PHD is a Psychologist in Reynoldsburg, OH.
Dr. Wagner works at
Locations
Psychological & Counseling Services7664 Slate Ridge Blvd, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 Directions (614) 863-2399
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wagner has helped me immensely!! I appreciate how relatable he is and how he doesn’t make it feel like I’m talking to a counselor (he doesn’t just sit there and say “so how do you feel about that?” And jot down notes without giving constructive feedback).. he’s very engaging and talks to me on a level where I feel heard and understood. He has helped me un-peel years and years of trauma to better understand myself which has helped tremendously with the healing process. I HIGHLY recommend him!
About Dr. John Wagner, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1700801487
Dr. Wagner works at
