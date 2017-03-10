John Verna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
John Verna, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
John Verna, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL.
John Verna works at
Locations
-
1
Univ. of Chicago5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 834-0489Monday7:30am - 4:45pmTuesday7:30am - 4:45pmWednesday7:30am - 4:45pmThursday7:30am - 4:45pmFriday7:30am - 4:45pm
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I love dr.john verna he is straight to the point when it comes to your health and how your caring for yourself he cares A lot about patients and it shows and I appreciate his listening ears his best interest in our health and his best given advise and prompts to never give up no matter what
About John Verna, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1609928845
