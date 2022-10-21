Dr. Ulrich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Ulrich, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Ulrich, PHD is a Psychologist in Traverse City, MI.
Locations
- 1 102 W Front St Ste 402, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 947-5646
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Marriage counseling. Very balanced approach and he is truly a caring man.
About Dr. John Ulrich, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1528101250
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ulrich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ulrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ulrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ulrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ulrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.