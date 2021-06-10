Dr. Tsanadis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Tsanadis, PHD
Overview
Dr. John Tsanadis, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Tucson, AZ.
Locations
Savahcs3601 S 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85723 Directions (520) 792-1450Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- HAP Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor John was prompt and professional. I look forward to seeing him again.
About Dr. John Tsanadis, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1013125780
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsanadis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsanadis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsanadis.
