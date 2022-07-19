Dr. John Trant, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Trant, OD
Overview
Dr. John Trant, OD is an Optometrist in Wexford, PA.
Dr. Trant works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
John J. Trant O.d.171 Wexford Bayne Rd Ste 102, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 933-7699
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trant?
Dr. Trant is a highly qualified eye specialist and I can't imagine going to anyone else for my eye care. His exams are detailed and he listens to you carefully.
About Dr. John Trant, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1285826461
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trant accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trant works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Trant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.