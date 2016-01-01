Dr. John Toms, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Toms, PHD
Overview
Dr. John Toms, PHD is a Psychologist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Toms works at
Locations
David LaPensee LCSW/Psychological and Psychiatric Services1211 N West Shore Blvd Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 281-8955Thursday12:00pm - 6:00pmFriday12:00pm - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Toms, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toms has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toms accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Toms. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toms.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toms, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toms appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.